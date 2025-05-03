INTAKE 10 OF 2024 OF THE SPECIAL FORCES OF THE ZAMBIA ARMY INDUCTED



Intake 10 of 2024 of the Special Forces of the Zambia Army have been inducted after completing their nine months Basic Training.



Minister of Defence Mr. Ambrose Lufuma officiated at the Induction Parade held at the Special Forces Training School in Mbala District, Northern Province.



Mr. Lufuma urged the elite troops to defend the territorial integrity of the country.



He said Special Forces are charged with the responsibility of serving national interest at all times.



Mr. Lufuma pledged government support to the Zambia Defence Force so that it can continue to protect the country’s sovereignty.



He said President Hakainde Hichilema wants the men and women in uniform to continue playing a significant role in economic and national development.



Mr. Lufuma said government will continue providing the material and financial support to enable Zambian soldiers serve in United Nations peacekeeping missions abroad.



And Zambia Army Commander Lieutenant General Geoffrey Zyeele said Special Forces are the last guardian of national security in Zambia.



Lt Gen Zyeele urged the newly inducted Special Forces to serve the nation with professionalism and pride.



Lt Gen Zyeele thanked government for supporting the training of the Special Forces.



Meanwhile, Special Forces Group Commander Brigadier General Charles Swana said the inductees have been transformed from regular soldiers to elite troops.



Brig Gen Swana said the new Special Forces are law abiding soldiers who are ready to defend the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.



And Special Forces Training School Commandant Lieutenant Colonel Bright Tatile said all those who have been inducted exhibited exceptiona courage and dedication during training.



Lt Col Tatile said the inductees were trained through perseverance and straineous activities.



Prominent among those who attended the Induction Parade were Northern Province Minister Mr. Leonard Mbao, Muchinga Province Minister Mr. Njavwa Simutowe, Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Mr. Maambo Haamaundu and Zambia Air Force Commader Lieutenant General Oscar Nyoni.