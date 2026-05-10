Intelligence reports claim Iran accelerating recovery of underground missile systems



New intelligence-linked reports suggest Iran is rapidly working to restore missile launch systems and strategic weapons infrastructure damaged during earlier phases of the regional conflict.





According to the reports, Iranian forces are focusing heavily on underground facilities and concealed launch positions that survived previous strikes or were hidden beneath hardened military sites.





The assessments also claim that Iran may be receiving drone-related components and technical support through logistics routes connected to the Caspian Sea region.





Analysts believe Tehran is attempting to rebuild portions of its long-range strike capability while adapting its military infrastructure to withstand future attacks.





The reported recovery effort comes as tensions across the Gulf remain elevated and both sides continue reinforcing military assets throughout the region.





No official confirmation regarding the alleged transfer of drone components has been publicly released by either Moscow or Tehran.