‘Inter Miami Will Be My Last Club’ – Messi

Lionel Messi has revealed that Major League Soccer side, Inter Miami will be his last club as he begins to consider retirement plans.

The 36-year-old ended his sojourn in Europe last summer to join the American club from PSG after spending twenty years playing for Barcelona and the French giants.

Messi has enjoyed an impressive start to the new season for Inter Miami, scoring 14 goals in all competitions to lead them to the top of the Eastern Conference.

The eight-time Ballon D’Or winner is currently preparing for the 2024 Copa America with Argentina, while he has refused to put a time frame on his international future. He has revealed that Inter Miami will be his last club.

“I’ve done this all of my life; I love playing ball. I enjoy the practices and the day-to-day, the games. Yeah, there’s a bit of fear that it’s all ending. It’s always there. It was a difficult step leaving Europe to come here [Miami],

“The fact we won the World Cup helped, it helped a lot, to see things in another way. But I try not to think about it. I try to enjoy it. I do that more now because I’m aware that there’s not a lot of time left. So, I have a good time with the club, being lucky to have good teammates and friends at my side.

“I enjoy my time with the national team, where I also have good friends, too, and a lot. I enjoy those small details that I know I’ll miss when I stop playing.”

He will be hoping to help Argentina to retain the Copa America trophy which they won in 2021 after defeating Brazil.

Messi is Barcelona’s all-time top scorer with 672 goals and he has won over 40 trophies for club and country including the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy coupled with four Champions League trophies and numerous league titles in Spain and in France.

Argentina will open their Copa America campaign against Canada on June 21.