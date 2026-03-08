INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS EXPERT URGES ZAMBIA TO DIVERSIFY FUEL SOURCES AMID MIDDLE EAST CONFLICT

By Patricia Mbewe

International Relations Expert Anthony Mukwita has advised Zambia to consider looking North-West to Angola and West of Africa to Nigeria for fuel partnerships while also ramping up efforts to find and develop its own reserves, as the war in the middle east drives up global oil prices.

Ambassador Mukwita notes with concern that the conflict between America, Israel, and Iran has pushed oil prices to between $80 and $90 per barrel, which translates to almost $2,000 per barrel for Zambia, a country heavily reliant on imports with limited oil reserves

He has warned that the situation could lead to higher costs of food, fuel, and daily essentials in Zambia and has urged the country to diversify its fuel partnerships and develop its own reserves, citing Uganda as an example.

Ambassador Mukwita has highlighted the need for diplomacy over warfare, and called on Zambia to stay alert and prepared, charting a path forward for peace abroad and foresight at home, especially ahead of the presidential and general elections.

He spoke to phoenix news in an interview.

