INTERPOL ARREST WARRANT BOGUS-SUN PHARMACEUTICAL DIRECTOR

Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited has confirmed that one of its Directors, Uddit Sadhu, has been detained in Dubai based on an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued by Zambia.

Vinod Sadhu, owner and shareholder of Sun Pharmaceuticals said the Interpol Notice was issued with utter malice and fraud as the Directors have no court judgment or legitimate arrest warrant against them in Zambia or elsewhere.

Sadhu dismissed the purported arrest warrant issued in August 2022 in which the Red Alert Notice has been based on as illegal.

He said this in a press statement issued in Delhi India.

He said there has been consistent effort to defraud or steal the company’s succesful Judgement Debt for compensation won after almost two decades of litigation by himself and his company.

He accused individuals in the Zambia Police as being behind the harrasment colluding to steal the Judgment Debt his company won against the Development Bank of Zambia(DBZ)



He produced documents to show that the Directors immediately challenged the document when they became aware of it almost 3 years later in June 2025.



He said at the heart of the controversy and business dispute were great attempts to steal the Judgment Debt owed by Government to his firm.

He said their lives were threatened including the abduction they suffered a matter which is currently before the Lusaka High Court.

He said he and his family has lived in Zambia since 1978 and his son, Uddit Sadhu have been in Zambia until September 2023 and if they were wanted by any authorities through a warrant issued in 2022, they could have been arrested then.

He insisted that the complaint laid by the Kalengas about legal ownership of the company was baseless and since has been resolved conclusively in the courts of law in their favour as shown by court outcomes in the High Court and the Appeals Court.

He accused the Children of Hon. Mr. John Kalenga of acting with greed opportunism when they learnt that the company had won the case against the Development Bank of Zambia and was awarded compensation.

He said they have attempted to wrestle the ownership of the company after the company won the court case which the firm pursued since 2007 with their lawyers at the time, George Kunda Legal Practioners against DBZ.

He stated that when he acquired the company, it was facing foreclosure, forfeiture of industrial equipment, he invested in the company and rescued it and made it thriving as shown by detailed documents tendered in court.



He also he stated that he changed the name of the company from Frank and Hirsch to Sun Pharmaceuticals to reflect the brand of identity of his other companies such as SunVest.

He also disclosed that when the case was finally won, he passed security title deeds used against the DBZ loan to the Kalenga family even if it could have been part of the assets of the company.

Uddit Sadhu has been detained in Dubai following an Interpol Notice requested by the Zambia Police.

However Zambia and the United Arab Emirate have no extradition treaty to extradite him to Zambia. S