Introspect on your failures, Kalaba writes HH

… Chingola outburst is a symptom of deeper economic frustration over unfulfilled campaign promises



Citizens First (CF) leader Harry Kalaba has written President Hakainde Hichilema, urging him to self-introspect over his failure to fulfil camping promises, which he said has contributed significantly to the anger and disillusionment in people.





In a letter addressed to President Hakainde Hichilema dated November 12, 2025, Kalaba told the President that much as his stoning incident was regrettable, but his administration must share part of the blame on account of his unfulfilled promises to the Zambians.





He stated that he wrote to the President as a party leader and concerned citizen who desired to see peace, unity and progress in the nation, stressing that the incident in which Hichilema and his delegation were pelted with stones at Chiwempala market in Chingola was deeply regrettable and must be condemned in the strongest terms.





He stated that violence in any form had no place in a democracy, but President Hichilema and his administration equally had a part to play in the matter.





“However, Your Excellency, while condemning the riotous behavior, it is equally important that this incident is not met with emotional reactions or threats against the residents of Chingola.

Instead, it calls for sober reflection and a deeper understanding of the underlying causes of the people’s frustration,” Kalaba stated. “The people of Chingola, like many across the Copperbelt, continue to wallow in poverty and despair. Their situation today is worse than it was before the 2021 general



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/introspect-on-your-failures-kalaba-writes-hh-chingola-outburst-is-a-symptom-of-deeper-economic-frustration-over-unfulfilled-campaign-promises/