INVESTIGATIONS INTO ENOCK SIMFUKWE KASENGELE’S DEATH TAKES A NEW TWIST AS SUSPECT ALLEGES POLICE INVOLVEMENT





Sources close to the ongoing investigation into the murdèr of 22-year-old Enock Simfukwe Kasengele say authorities have been left puzzled once again following new allegations that emerged during interrogation.





One of the key suspects, prominent farmer and entrepreneur Maria Zaloumis popularly known as “The Zed Farmer” has reportedly accused police officers who were on duty of being involved in Kasengele’s death.





The claim has added a new layer of complexity to a case already steeped in controversy.



Zaloumis was arrested days after Kasengele’s death, which occurred under suspicious circumstances.





Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga confirmed that Zaloumis, 40, is one of five suspects currently in custody.





The others include her husband, 34-year-old Nigerian-born farmer Nathaniel Barthram, and three farm workers: Gift Daka (23), Fortune Mutangeti (27), and Daniel Chilowa (40), all associated with Farm No. 5 in the Munyama area.





Kasengele died in the early hours of August 17, 2025, at Kabwe Central Hospital.

He had been taken there by police after being detained.





His arrest followed a complaint lodged by Zaloumis, who had alleged that Kasengele had been hired to attack her with acid.





However, a postmortem examination conducted on August 20 revealed that Kasengele died from a blunt force head injury, with medical findings citing a brain contusion.





As investigations continue, the allegation of police involvement by one of the suspects has sparked renewed scrutiny over the events leading to Kasengele’s death.



SOURCE: Ask Muvi TV