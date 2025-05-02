INYATSI MAKES USD 1 BILLION ANNUAL TURNOVER



By Nokwanda Mamba

#SDN 28.04.25



MBABANE: Royalty linked Zambian born bussinessman Michelo Shakantu, the Executive Chairman of the Inyatsi Group of Companies has revealed that the company makes an annual turnover of about $1 billion (E18 billion) .



Shakantu told the Forbes Africa Magazine, that he acquired Inyatsi while it was a small construction firm but it has now expanded into multiple divisions.



“Today, we’ve emerged as one of the largest enterprises in the region, achieving a turnover nearing US$ 1 billion”, he said.



Inyatsi has diversified interests in construction, telecommunications, mining, manufacturing, insurance, financial services, media and healthcare. The company acquired Maloma Colliery, one of the biggest anthracite coal mines in Africa, while its road construction projects extended to various African countries. While enjoying its links with royalty, the company appears to be grabbing all major businesses in Eswatini. It penetrated