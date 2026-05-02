Iran accelerates effort to recover buried missiles during ceasefire

Iran is accelerating efforts to recover missiles and munitions buried during weeks of US and Israeli strikes, NBC reported, citing US officials and people familiar with the matter, as concerns grow that fighting could resume.

The push to dig out weapons hidden underground or trapped beneath rubble comes during a fragile ceasefire and appears aimed at restoring Iran’s ability to launch attacks across the region if diplomacy fails.

US officials believe Tehran is trying to quickly reconstitute parts of its missile and drone capabilities, even after extensive strikes on launch sites and production facilities.

The developments come as President Donald Trump prepares to review options in the coming days, including potential renewed military action, with a focus on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and limiting Iran’s nuclear program.

US Central Command is expected to brief Trump and his national security team on the status of the blockade and military scenarios, while the White House weighs next steps amid stalled negotiations.

Iran has maintained it retains the ability to defend itself, and US intelligence assessments indicate that despite heavy losses, Tehran still holds a significant portion of its missile arsenal, as well as parts of its air and naval forces. According to NBC.

US officials have said Iran may have preserved some capabilities by dispersing and concealing weapons before and during the conflict, complicating efforts to fully degrade its military infrastructure.