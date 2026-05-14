Iran and UAE clash at BRICS foreign ministers meeting

Iran’s foreign minister accused the United Arab Emirates on Thursday of direct involvement in military operations against Iran, escalating Tehran’s criticism of regional states during a BRICS meeting in New Delhi.

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in response to comments by the Emirati representative and added that he had avoided naming the UAE in his main speech “for the sake of unity.”

“But the truth is that the UAE was directly involved in the aggression against my country,” Araghchi said. “When the attacks started, they didn’t even issue a condemnation.”

He accused Abu Dhabi of providing bases, airspace, territory, intelligence and other facilities to the United States and Israel during the attacks.

Araghchi said Iran had not attacked the UAE, but had targeted US military bases and facilities on Emirati soil.

He urged the UAE to reconsider its policy toward Iran, saying neither the US military presence nor ties with Israel had protected it.

His remarks came against the backdrop of the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel, during which Tehran said it targeted US military positions in response to attacks on Iran.

They also followed reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had visited Abu Dhabi during the war and that Israel had provided the UAE with military equipment. The UAE rejected reports of the visit.

Araghchi cited the reports in his remarks, saying the UAE had become “an active partner in this aggression.”

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday he had made a secret visit to the United Arab Emirates during the US-Israeli war with Iran earlier this year and met UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.