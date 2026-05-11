Iran calls its response to US proposal ‘reasonable and generous’

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday that Tehran’s latest proposal to the United States was “reasonable and generous,” after Washington rejected it as unacceptable.

“The Islamic Republic has proven that it is a responsible power in the region. We are not bullies; we stand against bullies,” Esmaeil Baghaei said.

He added that Iran’s demands included ending the war, lifting the US blockade and releasing Iran’s frozen assets.

He said safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz and security in the region were also part of the proposal.

Baghaei accused Washington of continuing to insist on “unreasonable” and one-sided demands.