Breaking News : Iran Claims “Heaviest Operation” Of The War As Hours-long Missile Barrage Targets U.s. And Israeli Assets





Iran’s Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Gu∆rd Corps (I₹GC) has announced that it carried out what it described as its “most intense and heaviest operation” overnight, launching a sustained wave of missile strikes aimed at U.S. and Israeli targets.





According to Iranian state media, the operation lasted around three hours and involved multiple missile launches as part of Iran’s ongoing military campaign linked to the expanding regional conflict.





Iranian reports stated that the barrage included the launch of a Khorramshahr medium-range ballistic missile, one of the most powerful missiles in Iran’s arsenal. The Khorramshahr missile is known for its long range and ability to carry very heavy warheads, making it a significant component of Iran’s strategic missile forces.





The Isl∆mic Revolution∆ry Gu∆rd Corps claimed the strikes were directed against targets associated with the United States and Israel, although independent confirmation regarding the exact targets struck or the level of damage caused has not yet been fully verified by outside sources.





The overnight missile wave comes amid rapidly escalating tensions in the region, with repeated exchanges of strikes between Iran and Israel and growing concerns about a broader regional confrontation involving U.S. forces.





Military analysts note that the reported use of the Khorramshahr ballistic missile would represent a significant escalation in Iran’s missile operations, as the system is capable of delivering large warheads over considerable distances.





Further details about the scale of the attack, interception rates, and battlefield impact are still emerging.



Source: ABC News and Iranian State Media