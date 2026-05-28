Iran Claims US Tanker Forced Back Near Strait of Hormuz



Iranian outlet Tasnim News Agency reported a conflicting account of the latest confrontation near the Strait of Hormuz, citing military sources linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).





According to the report, IRGC naval forces allegedly issued warning fire toward a U.S.-linked oil tanker that was attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz while operating with its radar systems turned off, forcing the vessel to retreat from the area.





Iranian sources also claimed that subsequent U.S. strikes near Bandar Abbas landed in open areas and caused no casualties or property damage.





The statements directly contradict the U.S. version of events, which described recent operations as defensive strikes targeting Iranian drone infrastructure and potential threats to maritime security.

Neither side’s claims have been independently verified as tensions continue to rise across the Persian Gulf region.