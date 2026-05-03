Iran demands US withdrawal, sanctions relief in response to proposal – report

Iran called for the withdrawal of US forces from its surrounding region, the lifting of a naval blockade and sanctions relief as part of a detailed response to a US proposal, according to a report by IRGC affiliated Tasnim news agency.

In a post on X on Saturday, Tasnim said Iran’s 14-point plan also includes demands for guarantees against military aggression, the release of Iranian assets and compensation payments.

The report said Tehran rejected a US proposal for a two-month ceasefire, instead insisting that key issues be resolved within 30 days and that the focus shift from extending a truce to “ending the war.”

It added that Iran’s proposal calls for an end to hostilities across multiple fronts, including Lebanon.