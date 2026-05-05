Iran denies striking UAE and says retaliation will be met with ‘crushing response’



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denies involvement in strikes reported by the UAE, according to state-run media agency IRIB.

In a statement, the news agency quotes an IRGC spokesperson as saying: “The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have not carried out any missile or drone operations against the UAE in the past few days.”

It adds that Iran would have claimed responsibility for any of its strikes and that retaliation by the UAE would be met with a “crushing and regretful response”.

It comes after the UAE’s defence ministry said on Tuesday it was working to intercept missiles and drones from Iran.

The country also reported intercepting 15 Iranian missiles and four drones yesterday.