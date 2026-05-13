Iran Edges Closer to the Bomb: Regime Threatens Weapons-Grade Uranium Enrichment





Iran’s parliament is now openly reviewing a push to enrich uranium to 90 percent — the level needed for nuclear weapons — if the country faces another strike.

Parliamentary official Ebrahim Rezaei made the threat clear, signaling the regime’s willingness to sprint toward a bomb in response to pressure.





This comes after U.S. and Israeli actions exposed the regime’s vulnerabilities and amid a shaky ceasefire. For years, Tehran insisted its program was peaceful.

Now, one attack away from breakout capability, that mask is off. A nuclear Iran would arm terrorists, threaten Israel with annihilation, and destabilize the entire region with blackmail.





Sources:



– X post by @bricsinfo (May 2026) reporting statement by Iranian parliamentary official Ebrahim Rezaei

– Multiple news wires confirming the enrichment review comments following recent strikes and ceasefire developments