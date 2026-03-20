Iran Establishes “Safe Passage” Corridor in Strait of Hormuz – Approved Ships Paying Up to $2 Million for Guaranteed Transit





In a major development amid heightened regional tensions, Iran has created a de facto “safe passage” route through its territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz. The corridor allows only vessels pre-approved by Iranian authorities including vetting by the IRGC Navy and port officials to transit safely, while most international shipping remains severely restricted.





According to multiple confirmed reports, at least nine ships have already used the route. In at least one documented case, a tanker operator paid approximately $2 million to secure guaranteed passage.





The arrangement is reportedly coordinated through diplomatic channels with governments including India, Pakistan, Iraq, Malaysia, and China.





This marks a significant escalation in Iran’s control over the world’s most critical oil chokepoint.





Sources:

Financial Times (FT) & Lloyd’s List Intelligence (LLI) – March 2026 reporting