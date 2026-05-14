Iran executes protester detained during January unrest, rights group says

Iran executed Mohammad Abbasi, who was detained during January’s nationwide protests, at dawn on Wednesday in Qezel Hesar prison in Karaj, west of Tehran, US-based rights group HRANA reported.

HRANA reported, citing an informed source close to Abbasi’s family, that prison officials had asked his relatives to come to the prison for a visit but then denied them a meeting after they arrived.

The source said the family learned by phone after leaving the prison that Abbasi had been executed.

Iran International reported last month that the Supreme Court had upheld Abbasi’s death sentence and a 25-year prison sentence for his daughter, Fatemeh Abbasi, who is held in the women’s ward of Evin prison.

Sources told Iran International that Abbasi and his daughter were subjected to severe pressure and torture during interrogations and were denied access to a lawyer throughout the legal process, including interrogation, investigation, trial and Supreme Court proceedings.