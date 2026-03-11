Iran Eyes California in Retaliatory Drone Plot, FBI Warns



The FBI has alerted California law enforcement to a credible Iranian plan to launch surprise drone attacks on unspecified West Coast targets from an unidentified vessel off the U.S. coast.





According to an end-of-February bulletin reviewed by ABC News, intelligence from early February 2026 indicates Iran intended to strike California in direct response to anticipated American military action against the regime.





The alert states: “We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United States Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the US conducted strikes against Iran.”





Officials noted no further details on timing, exact methods, specific targets, or responsible parties.





This warning surfaces amid ongoing U.S. and allied strikes on Iranian military assets, now entering their third week, following Tehran’s aggressive actions in the region.





Adding to the threat display, Iran’s state-affiliated Fars News Agency recently released footage touring an extensive underground “missile city” stocked with rows of drones and missiles ready for launch, walls lined with Iranian flags—a clear propaganda effort to project strength and deter further attacks.





America faces a determined enemy willing to bring the fight to our homeland. Border security and coastal defenses must be strengthened immediately to counter this escalating danger from a regime that has already shown its readiness to target U.S. interests.