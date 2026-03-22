Breaking News : Tehran Fires Back at Trump’s 48-Hour Ultimatum With Threat to Cripple US Critical Infrastructure Across the Middle East





Iran has issued a sharp and escalating response after US President Donald Trump delivered a 48-hour ultimatum demanding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, warning that failure to comply would result in American strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure.





According to Iranian military officials, any US attack on Iran’s power plants will trigger direct retaliation targeting American energy networks, information technology systems, and desalination facilities across the region. This marks a significant expansion in the scope of potential conflict, moving beyond traditional military targets into critical civilian infrastructure.





The threat carries serious humanitarian implications. Desalination plants are vital for drinking water across the Middle East, with the region accounting for over 40 percent of global desalination capacity and thousands of facilities supporting millions of people. A strike on such infrastructure could lead to widespread water shortages alongside energy disruptions.





The escalation follows Trump’s warning that the United States would begin destroying Iranian power plants if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. Iran had earlier restricted the strategic waterway at the start of the conflict, triggering a global oil crisis and sharp spikes in fuel prices.





Washington has been attempting to restore shipping through the strait, even urging NATO allies to assist in reopening the route. However, several allies reportedly declined involvement, adding to tensions between the US and its partners.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical النفط transit chokepoints, and the current standoff raises fears of a broader regional conflict that could severely impact global energy markets and civilian infrastructure alike.



Source: RBC Ukraine citing Al Jazeera and The Wall Street Journal