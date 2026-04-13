IRAN FLEW TO ISLAMABAD TRUSTING PAKISTAN AS A NEUTRAL BROKER. – PAKISTAN DEPLYOED 13,000 TROOPS & F-16S AGAINST THEM!



Pakistan is a mediator, that’s what most people have been saying for days.



I’ve constantly said it’s not. And here’s why.



On the same day, Iran was in Islamabad…Pakistan deployed 13,000 troops and F-16s to defend the country Iran had been bombing for 43 days.



Let that sit for a moment.





September 17, 2025.



Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir flew to Riyadh and signed the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement with Saudi Arabia.





The agreement states, in plain language — that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both.”





That is a defence treaty. A formal, binding commitment.



Fast forward to this war.



Iran began launching repeated missile and drone strikes on Saudi Arabia…hitting oil infrastructure, energy facilities, and killing a Saudi national.





The Jubail petrochemical complex, one of the largest industrial hubs in the world was struck by an Iranian missile on April 7th.



Sharif called MBS directly and expressed Pakistan’s “unflinching solidarity” with the Kingdom.



Under their treaty, an Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia is legally an attack on Pakistan.





NOW LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENED ON APRIL 11TH.



The same day Iran’s delegation landed in Islamabad for peace talks trusting Pakistan as a neutral host, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced that Pakistani fighter jets and 13,000 troops had arrived at King Abdulaziz Air Base in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.



13,000 troops. F-16s. Deployed to defend Saudi Arabia from Iran.





On the same day Iran sat across the table from America in a room Pakistan arranged.



The Saudi Ministry of Defence confirmed it. Reuters confirmed it. Three Pakistani government sources confirmed it to Reuters.





The stated purpose — to reassure Riyadh that Pakistan would help defend the Kingdom from further Iranian attacks.



And if that wasn’t enough, Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan flew to Islamabad that same day and confirmed $5 billion in Saudi-Qatari financial support to Pakistan.





Pakistan needed to repay $4.8 billion in external obligations it could not meet on its own.



Saudi Arabia and Qatar provided the money. On the same day Pakistan’s troops landed on Saudi soil aimed at Iran.





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SO LET’S BE PRECISE ABOUT WHAT HAPPENED.



Iran came to Islamabad because Pakistan said it was neutral.



Pakistan had a mutual defence treaty with Saudi Arabia, the country Iran was bombing.





Pakistan had deployed its military to defend Saudi Arabia against Iran — while simultaneously hosting Iran for talks.



Pakistan received $5 billion from Saudi Arabia and Qatar on the same day the talks happened and the troops landed.



And when the talks collapsed, 21 hours, no deal — Iran’s foreign ministry used one word.





Not “failed.” Not “disappointing.”



Betrayed.



FOR ANYONE WHO BELIEVES ALL OF THIS WASN’T A SETUP, ANSWER THIS…



Can a country with a mutual defence treaty against Iran host Iran as a neutral mediator?





Can a country deploying troops to defend the nation Iran is bombing claim to be a fair broker?



Can a country that just received $5 billion from Saudi Arabia on the same day claim it has no conflict of interest?





The answer to all three is obviously no.



Pakistan was not a mediator. A mediator has no side. Pakistan had a treaty, troops in the field, and $5 billion reasons to keep Saudi Arabia happy.





Iran walked in thinking it had a neutral host.



It didn’t.



Pakistan needed money, their Prime Minister himself said they don’t feel good when they go begging for money.





But, that’s the reality.



They sent their troops because they couldn’t repay the loan.



Imagine you’re in a business setting & this situation comes in front of you.





You were Iran & you knew Saudi’s deal with Pakistan.



Would you really believe Pakistan?



That’s all I was saying all along.

Robert Kiyosaki