Iran floats 14-point plan, delays nuclear talks
Iran has proposed a 14-point framework aimed at easing conflict and lifting maritime pressure, while postponing nuclear negotiations to the final stage of any deal.
Key demands include a U.S. military pullback, an end to naval restrictions, and compensation for war-related damage — alongside reopening the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize energy flows.
The strategy signals a clear priority: restore economic lifelines first, negotiate the hardest issues later.