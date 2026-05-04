Iran floats 14-point plan, delays nuclear talks

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Iran floats 14-point plan, delays nuclear talks

Iran has proposed a 14-point framework aimed at easing conflict and lifting maritime pressure, while postponing nuclear negotiations to the final stage of any deal.



Key demands include a U.S. military pullback, an end to naval restrictions, and compensation for war-related damage — alongside reopening the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize energy flows.



The strategy signals a clear priority: restore economic lifelines first, negotiate the hardest issues later.

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