Iran floats 14-point plan, delays nuclear talks



Iran has proposed a 14-point framework aimed at easing conflict and lifting maritime pressure, while postponing nuclear negotiations to the final stage of any deal.





Key demands include a U.S. military pullback, an end to naval restrictions, and compensation for war-related damage — alongside reopening the Strait of Hormuz to stabilize energy flows.





The strategy signals a clear priority: restore economic lifelines first, negotiate the hardest issues later.