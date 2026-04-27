Iran FM arrives in Russia as backchannel messages sent to U.S. amid stalled talks



Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Russia after departing from Pakistan, following a brief stop in Oman.





There are no signs of direct talks resuming between Iran and the United States.



However, Iran has reportedly sent written messages to Washington via Pakistan, outlining key “red lines,” including nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.





Officials stressed that these messages are not part of formal negotiations, signaling continued deadlock.





Araghchi is expected to meet President Vladimir Putin to discuss ceasefire dynamics and the broader situation.



The trip underscores ongoing backchannel diplomacy as tensions remain high.