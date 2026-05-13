Iran has not exported crude oil by sea for 28 days – Tanker Trackers

Iran has not successfully exported crude oil by sea for the past 28 days, according to maritime analytics group Tanker Trackers, which cited vessel tracking data and its definition of exports involving tankers crossing beyond a monitored naval blockade line.

The group said some refined petroleum products had still been exported, which it attributed to a lack of sanctions by the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on certain tankers involved in those shipments.

The monitoring group added that multiple tankers remain idle or positioned both inside and outside what it described as a blockade perimeter, while others carrying cargo were clustered not far from Pakistan.