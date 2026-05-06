Iran Intercepts “Mystery Drones” Over Strategic Island — No Damage Reported



Iran has activated its air defense systems to intercept unidentified drones over Qeshm Island, a key strategic location near the Strait of Hormuz.





Local authorities confirmed that multiple small and reconnaissance-type drones attempting to enter restricted airspace were successfully neutralized. Officials stressed that no debris impact, explosions, or damage to infrastructure were reported.





The interception reportedly occurred in full view of local fishermen and coastal residents, highlighting the proximity of the incident to civilian areas.





This marks the latest in a series of similar airspace violations in recent weeks, with previous drone interceptions also reported over Tehran.





Despite an existing ceasefire framework, repeated incidents like this suggest that tensions remain high — and the airspace above Iran is far from quiet.