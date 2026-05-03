



Iran is pushing a new hardline plan for the Strait of Hormuz — and it could change global shipping forever.



Reports indicate a draft law is being prepared that would:

• ❌ Permanently ban Israeli ships from passing

•  Force “hostile nations” to pay massive tolls / war reparations

• ⚠️ Require Tehran’s approval for all other vessels





Iranian officials say there will be NO return to the old system of free passage.



This isn’t just policy — it’s power.



The Strait of Hormuz carries around 20% of the world’s oil, and any attempt to control who passes — and at what cost — could shake global trade, spike energy prices, and escalate tensions even further.





But here’s the key detail:

➡️ This is still a proposed plan, not fully implemented law yet — though parts of the toll system and restrictions are already being discussed and tested.



One thing is clear:

The Strait of Hormuz is no longer just a shipping lane… it’s becoming a geopolitical weapon.

Iran is pushing a new hardline plan for the Strait of Hormuz — and it could change global shipping forever.





Reports indicate a draft law is being prepared that would:

• ❌ Permanently ban Israeli ships from passing

•  Force “hostile nations” to pay massive tolls / war reparations

• ⚠️ Require Tehran’s approval for all other vessels





Iranian officials say there will be NO return to the old system of free passage.



This isn’t just policy — it’s power.



The Strait of Hormuz carries around 20% of the world’s oil, and any attempt to control who passes — and at what cost — could shake global trade, spike energy prices, and escalate tensions even further.





But here’s the key detail:

➡️ This is still a proposed plan, not fully implemented law yet — though parts of the toll system and restrictions are already being discussed and tested.





One thing is clear:

The Strait of Hormuz is no longer just a shipping lane… it’s becoming a geopolitical weapon.