Iran is pushing a new hardline plan for the Strait of Hormuz — and it could change global shipping forever.
Reports indicate a draft law is being prepared that would:
• ❌ Permanently ban Israeli ships from passing
• Force “hostile nations” to pay massive tolls / war reparations
• ⚠️ Require Tehran’s approval for all other vessels
Iranian officials say there will be NO return to the old system of free passage.
This isn’t just policy — it’s power.
The Strait of Hormuz carries around 20% of the world’s oil, and any attempt to control who passes — and at what cost — could shake global trade, spike energy prices, and escalate tensions even further.
But here’s the key detail:
➡️ This is still a proposed plan, not fully implemented law yet — though parts of the toll system and restrictions are already being discussed and tested.
One thing is clear:
The Strait of Hormuz is no longer just a shipping lane… it’s becoming a geopolitical weapon.
Iran is pushing a new hardline plan for the Strait of Hormuz — and it could change global shipping forever.
Reports indicate a draft law is being prepared that would:
• ❌ Permanently ban Israeli ships from passing
• Force “hostile nations” to pay massive tolls / war reparations
• ⚠️ Require Tehran’s approval for all other vessels
Iranian officials say there will be NO return to the old system of free passage.
This isn’t just policy — it’s power.
The Strait of Hormuz carries around 20% of the world’s oil, and any attempt to control who passes — and at what cost — could shake global trade, spike energy prices, and escalate tensions even further.
But here’s the key detail:
➡️ This is still a proposed plan, not fully implemented law yet — though parts of the toll system and restrictions are already being discussed and tested.
One thing is clear:
The Strait of Hormuz is no longer just a shipping lane… it’s becoming a geopolitical weapon.