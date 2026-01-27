🤯🔥IRAN ISSUES WARNING ON US CARRIER AS TRUMP’S “ARMADA” HEADS TO GULF 🇮🇷⚓ 🇺🇸





According to recent reports, Iran has warned it could target the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier as the vessel heads toward the Persian Gulf region.





Iranian officials claim the Strait of Hormuz is heavily fortified with an estimated 5,000+ naval mines, multiple missile systems, drones, and coastal defense batteries. Military commanders state they are prepared to respond with full force if attacked.

President Trump recently indicated Iran was seeking dialogue and “begging for a deal.” Yet now, as Trump confirmed, “We have a big armada heading over to the Gulf…they’re going to be there soon” raising questions about what shifted in the diplomatic landscape.





Military analysts note that both nations possess significant capabilities in this strategic waterway, through which roughly 21% of global petroleum passes.





The coming days may reveal whether this standoff leads to escalation or opens new channels for negotiation.