Iran judiciary seizes properties linked to football legend Ali Karimi

Iran’s judiciary seized several properties linked to Ali Karimi, Iran’s former national team captain, on accusations of supporting hostile governments, the judiciary’s Mizan News reported on Monday.

It said two commercial units and four residential units had been identified and confiscated by court order, adding that one of the properties belonged to the popular footballer’s son.

The exiled dissident footballer has been supportive of the anti-regime protests in Iran in recent years.