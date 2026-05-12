🚨🇮🇷 Iran just revealed what many are calling a blueprint for a completely new Middle East order — and it directly challenges U.S. influence in the region.





Tehran’s reported 10-point response includes:



1️⃣ Declaring the U.S. military presence the MAIN source of instability

2️⃣ Claiming American bases can no longer protect themselves



3️⃣ Calling for the Strait of Hormuz to be completely free of U.S. forces

4️⃣ Promoting a “shared destiny” between Iran and Gulf nations

5️⃣ Declaring foreign powers unwelcome in the Persian Gulf



6️⃣ Saying Iran’s growing influence is part of a new regional order

7️⃣ Insisting control of Hormuz is critical for regional security



8️⃣ Vowing to end what it calls “hostile exploitation” of the strait

9️⃣ Promising new rules and management to increase regional prosperity

🔟 Saying the strategy will strengthen Iran’s economy





The Strait of Hormuz handles a massive share of the world’s oil supply — meaning any shift there could impact global energy markets, military strategy, and international politics overnight.



The region may be entering a commä..