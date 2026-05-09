Iran lawmaker warns Bahrain over US-backed UN resolution on Hormuz

The head of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee warned Bahrain against backing a US-led draft UN Security Council resolution calling on Iran to stop attacks and threats against vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Ebrahim Azizi wrote on X that Tehran warns “microscopic” Bahrain and other governments supporting the US resolution of serious consequences for their move.

“Do not close the doors of the Strait of Hormuz to yourselves forever,” he added.

The warning came after Bahrain and the United States circulated a draft Security Council resolution calling for Iran to cease attacks and threats against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and gas flows.

The text is supported by Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to the UN.