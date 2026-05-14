Iran likely behind attack on cargo ship near Strait , South Korea official says

A senior South Korean official said it is “unlikely” that any actor other than Iran was responsible for an attack on the cargo ship Namu near the Strait of Hormuz, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“Seoul will take diplomatic action once the entity responsible for the attack on the cargo ship is confirmed,” the official added.

The vessel was previously reported to have been damaged in an explosion and fire near the strategic waterway, prompting investigations by South Korean authorities into the cause of the incident.