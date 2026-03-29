Iran-linked hackers hacked FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email and leaked photos and documents online

The war between Iran and the USA/Israel continues for the 28th consecutive day, but this time, it is shifting from the battlefield to mind games and trash-talking.

According to a report, Iran-linked hackers have hacked FBI Director Kash Patel’s personal email.

This news comes as a surprise to many because, as an FBI director like Kash, he is expected to have adequate security on all his devices to protect America and himself, but unfortunately, he doesn’t.

After the hackers were done, they leaked his important emails and photos that have attracted massive backlash.

Now, most Americans are wondering if Kash Patel actually qualifies to rise through the ranks of the Federal Bureau of Investigation to be a Director.

The report suggests the hackers are somehow linked to Iran, but their real identity is unknown as of now because all traces have been covered.

Below are the three categorisations of Kash Patel’s photos and information released by the hackers.

“Unprofessional” Lifestyle Shots

Smoking and Drinking Imagery

Personal Contact Lists and Old Emails

The most circulated image is the one in which Patel was captured smoking, and some others in which he was drinking.