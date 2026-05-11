Iran MP says uranium enrichment not negotiable

Uranium enrichment is not negotiable and nuclear technology is not on the agenda for talks, the spokesman for the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee said on Monday, quoting the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

Ebrahim Rezaei said the remarks were made by Mohammad Eslami during a committee meeting.

Rezaei added that committee members stressed the need to protect nuclear facilities, confront the “enemy” and preserve Iran’s nuclear “achievements.”