Iran Parliament Speaker Accuses U.S. of Deception, Warns of Severe Retaliation



Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has issued a strong warning toward the United States, accusing Washington of using peace proposals as a cover for potential military escalation, including preparations for a possible ground operation.





In remarks addressed to the public, Ghalibaf claimed that recent diplomatic signals from the U.S. are misleading, suggesting they are intended to divert attention from what he described as strategic military planning targeting key areas such as Kharg Island and the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasized that Iran views any such move as a direct act of aggression that would not be tolerated.





Ghalibaf further stated that Iran would not accept what he described as “humiliating terms,” warning that both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and national armed forces are prepared to respond decisively if U.S. troops enter Iranian territory.





His comments reflect escalating rhetoric between Tehran and Washington, as tensions continue to rise over the possibility of a broader military confrontation in the region.