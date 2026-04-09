Iran President Warns “Finger on the Trigger” Vows Not to Abandon Lebanon





Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran remains fully prepared to act, saying the country has its “finger on the trigger” and will not abandon Lebanon amid ongoing tensions.





The remarks signal a firm stance as the situation continues to escalate, reinforcing Iran’s position in support of its regional allies.





No further details were provided, but the statement adds to growing concerns over a potential expansion of the conflict.