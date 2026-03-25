Breaking News : Iran Rejects Any Deal With U.S., Says Washington Is “Negotiating With Itself”





Iran’s central military command, Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, has issued a sharp and unequivocal rejection of any potential negotiations with the United States, declaring that Washington is effectively “negotiating with itself” amid ongoing tensions.





According to statements reported by credible international media, the spokesperson for the headquarters criticized U.S. messaging around diplomacy and ceasefire efforts, questioning whether Washington has reached a point where it is engaging in self-directed negotiations rather than meaningful dialogue with Tehran.





In a strongly worded response, the Iranian side also made clear that no agreement is on the table, emphasizing that Iran will not come to terms with the United States under current circumstances. The statement underscored a hardened stance from Tehran, signaling that prospects for de-escalation through negotiations remain highly unlikely in the near term.





This development comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, with both sides engaged in intense strategic posturing. Iran’s messaging reflects a broader refusal to accept external pressure or concessions, particularly on core security and military policies.





The remarks highlight a deepening diplomatic deadlock, raising concerns about further escalation as communication channels appear increasingly strained.



Source: Reuters