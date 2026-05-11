Iran responds to the US with a “10-point” message on the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz:





The full 10-point response:



1. US military presence is described as the “main source” of instability



2. American bases are portrayed as “unable to secure themselves”





3. Iran says the Strait of Hormuz should be free of the US



4. Tehran describes a “shared destiny” with Gulf countries





5. Foreign powers are declared unwelcome in the Persian Gulf



6. Iran says its growing influence is part of a new regional order



7. Controlling of the Strait of Hormuz is explained as key to security





8. Iran says it wants to end “hostile exploitation” of Hormuz



9. New rules and management are promised to boost regional prosperity





10. Tehran says the new strategy would benefit the Iranian economy



President Trump on the response just now: “I don’t like it.”



HT TKL