Iran rial crashes to record low, economic pressure from conflict intensifies



Iran’s currency has plunged to a historic low of 1,800,000 IRR per U.S. dollar on the free market, marking a sharp decline amid escalating tensions.





The rial has weakened significantly from around 1,700,000 IRR since the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel escalated roughly two months ago.





Key pressure points include ongoing maritime restrictions impacting Iran’s trade and oil exports, alongside stalled negotiations after Tehran’s proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was reportedly rejected by Washington due to unresolved nuclear concerns.





The currency collapse highlights deepening economic strain, as financial pressure increasingly becomes a central battlefield in the broader geopolitical standoff.