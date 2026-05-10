Iran says it has responded to US proposal for ending war

Iran has sent its response to the latest US proposal for ending the conflict that began at the end of February, according to state media.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s response to the latest proposed U.S. draft aimed at ending the war was delivered today through a Pakistani mediator,” the state news agency IRNA reported Sunday.

It gave no details of the Iranian response beyond saying that: “according to the proposed framework, negotiations at this stage will focus on the issue of ending the war in the region.”