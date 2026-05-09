Iran says U.S. keeps choosing military action despite diplomatic options



Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the United States of repeatedly choosing what he described as “irresponsible military action” whenever diplomatic solutions remain available.





In a post published on X, Araghchi stated that the Iranian people would “never surrender to pressure” as tensions continue escalating around the Strait of Hormuz.





His remarks came after both Washington and Tehran accused each other of initiating recent attacks in the strategic waterway, while reports also emerged of additional U.S. strikes targeting Iranian vessels.





Araghchi further questioned whether the current escalation represents a deliberate pressure campaign or the result of individuals attempting to push the U.S. president toward another prolonged conflict in the Middle East.





The statement comes as military activity and maritime confrontations in the Gulf continue to intensify amid fears of a broader regional escalation.