Iran Says U.S. War Deal Still “Under Review” — Tehran Pushes Back on Breakthrough Claims





Iran says Washington’s proposal to end the war is still being reviewed, despite U.S. media reports claiming both sides are close to a “14-point agreement.”





Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Tehran has not finalized its position yet and will respond through Pakistan once internal discussions are complete.

Meanwhile, a senior Iranian lawmaker dismissed the reported deal framework as nothing more than “a U.S. wish list.”