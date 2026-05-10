Iran Seizes Control of Strait of Hormuz with Massive Speedboat Swarm



Iran is flexing raw power over the world’s most critical energy artery. More than 130 IRGC speedboats are operating in two large formations in the Strait of Hormuz, according to fresh Sentinel-2 satellite imagery showing what appears to be another major mine-laying effort by the regime.





This follows repeated IRGC mining attempts since the conflict began. The US Navy has already destroyed numerous small mine-laying vessels and holds orders to use lethal force against ongoing efforts. Iran continues to test those limits anyway.





Meanwhile, Qatar’s Al Kharaitiyat LNG tanker is attempting its first transit through the strait to Pakistan since fighting erupted. After two failed tries in April, it is now following Iranian-designated lanes near Qeshm and Larak islands.





The regime knows its geography hands it leverage that sanctions and strikes cannot fully erase. With one-fifth of global oil and huge LNG volumes at stake, this provocation requires a firm response. Anything less invites more chaos and higher energy prices hitting American families.



Sources:



– X post by @hormuzletter (May 2026)

– Sentinel-2 satellite imagery analysis of IRGC activity

– Reports on prior US Navy actions against Iranian mine-layers