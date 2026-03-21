Iran Set to Allow Japanese Ships Through Hormuz, Reaffirms Strait Closed Only to “Enemies”





Iran is signaling a strategic easing, preparing to allow Japanese commercial vessels to safely transit the Strait of Hormuz.





Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that the strait will not be closed to all nations, but only restricted to those considered “enemies” of Iran





The move carries major implications, as Japan relies on the route for approximately 93% of its oil imports, making uninterrupted access critical to its energy security.





Allowing Japanese vessels through highlights Iran’s calculated approach applying pressure selectively while maintaining ties with nations outside direct confrontation.





Hormuz is not entirely closed it is being wielded as a strategic lever of power.