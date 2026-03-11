Iran Ships Over 11 Million Barrels of Oil to China Through Strait of Hormuz Amid Ongoing War





Since the U.S.-Israel war with Iran kicked off on February 28, 2026, Iran has quietly moved more than 11 million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz—all headed straight to China, according to CNBC reporting.





While the strait remains largely choked off, with traffic plummeting and multiple vessels attacked (including at least 10 hit, resulting in seven seafarer deaths), Iran selectively clears passage for its key ally.

Post-war flows average around 1.22 million barrels per day, down from a February high of 2.16 million, as Tehran leans on less efficient export routes like the Jask terminal to keep supplies moving.





The favoritism fuels China’s strategic stockpiles, now sitting at roughly 1.2 billion barrels, even as the broader disruption spikes global oil prices to a four-year peak near $120 per barrel before easing slightly.

In response, the IEA is preparing to tap 400 million barrels from emergency reserves to calm markets.





In the middle of escalating conflict, one lane stays open—for the right buyer.