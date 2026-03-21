Breaking News : Iran Shocks World With 4,000 KM Missile Reach Attempt Targeting Diego Garcia Base





In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing Iran conflict, fresh questions have emerged over the true extent of Tehran’s missile capabilities after it attempted a long-range strike on the US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.





According to reports, Iran launched two intermediate-range ballistic missiles toward the strategically critical base, located roughly 4,000 kilometers from Iranian territory. This distance alone has triggered serious concern among Western defense analysts, as Iran has long publicly maintained that its missile range is capped at around 2,000 kilometers.





Although the missiles failed to hit their target, the implications are significant. One missile reportedly malfunctioned mid-flight, while the other was engaged by a US Navy interceptor system. Whether the interception was fully successful remains unclear, but the attempt itself marks a major expansion of Iran’s operational reach.





This strike attempt is being viewed as a potential signal that Iran may possess more advanced and longer-range missile systems than previously disclosed. Analysts suggest this could indicate the existence of undisclosed intermediate-range ballistic missiles capable of reaching far beyond the Middle East, putting distant US and allied military installations within range.





Diego Garcia is a key logistics and operations hub used by the United States and United Kingdom for missions across Asia and the Middle East. Any demonstrated ability to threaten this base represents a strategic shift in the conflict, expanding the battlefield far beyond its traditional geographic limits.





The incident comes amid intensifying hostilities, with Iran increasingly showcasing its missile capabilities as both a deterrent and a warning. Experts are now questioning what other capabilities Tehran may be holding back, particularly in terms of range, payload, and precision.





The failed strike may not have caused physical damage, but it has already succeeded in reshaping strategic calculations and raising fears of a wider, more unpredictable conflict.



Source: NDTV India