Iran showcases long-range drone as West Asia crisis enters week 10

As tensions continue across West Asia, Iran has publicly displayed its latest military hardware in Tehran, highlighting the long-range Arash-2 loitering munition alongside ballistic missile systems.

The Arash-2 drone is described by Iranian officials as capable of striking targets up to 2,000 kilometres away, placing key regional sites within range. Iranian authorities have also claimed the system was specifically designed to strike Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv and Haifa, reinforcing its long-range deterrence messaging. Officials have further claimed prior operational use of the system, including a reported strike targeting Ben Gurion Airport, though such claims remain contested.

The Arash-2 is also described as more advanced than the widely used Shahed drone series, which has been considered an effective weapon system and has gained a reputation among adversaries for its battlefield impact.

Officials also signaled that additional weapons systems are currently under development, reinforcing messaging around deterrence and military readiness

At the same time, intelligence assessments indicate Iran is actively recovering previously concealed missiles and drones to rebuild and sustain its operational capacity. This comes despite statements from the United States government suggesting its military pressure has degraded Iran’s capabilities.

Current evaluations suggest that while Iran may have absorbed setbacks, it continues to retain significant strategic and operational strength.M21

#M21