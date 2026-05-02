Iran signals “hidden capabilities” as it dismisses U.S. naval pressure



Alaeddin Boroujerdi заявил that Iran still holds undisclosed military capabilities, describing them as a “hidden card” not yet revealed, while downplaying the effectiveness of U.S.-led maritime pressure.





The senior parliamentary figure claimed Iran possesses sufficient missile and drone stockpiles to sustain prolonged conflict, insisting the full extent of the country’s military strength has not yet been demonstrated.





He further argued that naval restrictions have failed to disrupt operations, pointing to ongoing vessel movement near strategic waterways and asserting that Iranian maritime activity continues without direct interference.





Separately, Hamid Akbarzadeh warned that any military action by the United States would trigger the deployment of advanced targeting systems and new operational capabilities by Iran’s naval forces.





The statements highlight rising tensions in key maritime corridors, as both sides continue to project strength in an increasingly volatile regional environment.