Breaking News: Iran Supplied Russia With Over 350 Fath-Series Ballistic Missiles, Sources Say





Iran has transferred more than 350 short-range ballistic missiles from its Fath missile family to Russia, significantly expanding Moscow’s strike capabilities as the war in Ukraine continues, according to information obtained by Ukrainian officials and cited by international media.





According to the report, the missile deliveries include variants of the Fath-360 system, a solid-fuel, road-mobile short-range ballistic missile designed for rapid deployment and high accuracy. Ukrainian intelligence sources stated that the missiles were provided to Russia in multiple shipments and are intended to support sustained strike operations against Ukrainian military and infrastructure targets.





The Fath-360 missile has an estimated range of up to 120 kilometers and is capable of carrying a conventional warhead weighing approximately 150 kilograms. The system is designed for quick launch preparation, making it suitable for high-tempo battlefield use. Analysts note that its relatively compact size allows it to be easily transported and concealed, complicating detection and interception efforts.



Ukrainian officials believe the missile transfer is part of a broader military-technical cooperation framework between Tehran and Moscow, which already includes the supply of Iranian-designed Shahed loitering munitions used extensively by Russian forces. The addition of ballistic missiles represents a further escalation in this cooperation, moving beyond drones into more destructive and harder-to-intercept weapon systems.





The report also indicates that Russian personnel have undergone training related to the operation and maintenance of the Fath missile systems. While it remains unclear whether these missiles have already been deployed operationally, Ukrainian authorities assess that they could be used in frontline regions or against targets near the border due to their limited range.





Western governments have repeatedly accused Iran of providing military assistance to Russia in violation of international norms. Tehran has previously denied supplying ballistic missiles to Moscow, although it has acknowledged defense cooperation with Russia in other areas.

Neither the Russian nor Iranian governments have officially commented on the latest claims.

The development has raised concerns among Ukraine’s partners, as the introduction of additional ballistic missile systems could increase pressure on Ukrainian air defense networks, particularly in areas closer to the front lines.



Source: The Kyiv Independent (exclusive reporting citing Ukrainian intelligence and official sources)