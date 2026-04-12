BREAKING: Iran threatens 2 US destroyers – Gets IGNORED



Just days into a shaky ceasefire that ended weeks of pounding from U.S. and Israeli strikes, Iran’s IRGC Navy tried to play tough in the Strait of Hormuz. They released footage of their boats confronting two American destroyers, issuing a 30-minute “attack” ultimatum if the ships didn’t turn back.





The U.S. Navy kept right on going. No shots fired. Iran’s big threat turned into hot air, exactly as expected.





This wasn’t some random patrol. The destroyers — USS Frank E. Peterson and USS Michael Murphy — were clearing Iranian mines laid during the fighting and asserting freedom of navigation through the critical chokepoint that moves 20 percent of the world’s oil. President Trump made it clear: America will not let Tehran dictate who sails where.





While Iranian state media spins wild tales of forcing a U.S. retreat, CENTCOM confirms the ships transited successfully as part of mine-clearing operations. Iran’s navy, already battered from the conflict, knows better than to test American firepower head-on.





At the same time, Tehran is scrambling to patch up its bombed-out oil infrastructure. Officials claim they can restore refining capacity — including the damaged Lavan Island facility — to 70-80 percent in just two months to cut fuel imports and resume exports. That’s an ambitious timeline after precision strikes hit key sites. Whether they deliver remains to be seen.