Iran Tightens Control Over Strait of Hormuz — Ships Must Follow “New Rules”





Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced that international vessels can pass through the Strait of Hormuz safely — but only under newly enforced regulations.





While full details were not disclosed, Iran stressed that all ships must comply with its rules in exchange for safe passage. Authorities also thanked captains and operators currently anchored in the region for cooperating with the new framework.





The IRGC previously revealed a “control zone” covering key sections of the strait, extending from near Qeshm Island toward coastal areas of the UAE, including Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah.





At the same time, Iran has set up a dedicated authority requiring all vessels to obtain prior approval via email before transit. Ships must adjust operations to meet these requirements and receive clearance before entering the strait.





The move effectively places one of the world’s most critical maritime routes under tighter Iranian control — raising the stakes for global shipping and energy flows.